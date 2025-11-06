Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launches campaign for Florida governor

The Brief Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced his run for Florida governor, focusing on affordability, safety and unity. The longtime Democrat and former sheriff says Florida needs "responsible leadership" amid rising costs. He faces former Congressman David Jolly in the Democratic primary; Republicans Byron Donalds and Paul Renner are also running.



Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced on Thursday morning that he is running for governor of Florida, pledging to restore "responsible leadership," address rising costs and strengthen public safety across the state.

Demings, a Democrat, said his campaign will focus on affordability, accountability and unity. He cited his decades of experience in law enforcement and local government as preparation for statewide leadership.

"Families are working harder than ever but struggling to keep up with housing, groceries and insurance," Demings said in a statement. "Florida needs a change. We need a different type of governor who puts delivering results before grabbing headlines."

Demings has served more than 40 years in public service, including as Orlando’s police chief and later as Orange County sheriff. As mayor since 2018, he has emphasized affordable housing, public safety and responsible growth while maintaining one of the lowest large-county tax rates in Florida.

If elected, Demings said he would seek to expand Medicaid, hold insurance companies accountable, reduce energy costs and protect the state’s environment and water supply.

Born and raised in Orlando, Demings was the first African American to serve as both Orlando police chief and Orange County sheriff, and he is now the county’s first Black mayor.

He said he hopes to bring "accountability, efficiency and compassion" to Tallahassee as governor.

He is married to Val Demings, who served in the U.S. House from 2017 to 2023. She lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022 to then-Sen. Marco Rubio, who is now U.S. Secretary of State.

Demings will face a primary challenger in former Florida Congressman David Jolly.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and former state House Speaker Paul Renner are seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

