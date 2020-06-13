Orange County makes changes for residents applying for $1,000 stimulus checks

Orange County leaders hope that the third time is a charm on Monday when they reopen the application portal for residents to apply for $1,000 stimulus checks.

The portal will open at 8 a.m. on June 15. The system will only allow 25,000 users to access the website and submit their documentation.

The new Orange CARES program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments available to eligible Orange County residents.

A technical team has been working to streamline the process and more staff has been brought in to help after residents expressed aggravation trying to apply this week.

Frustrated residents logged on Monday at 8 a.m., which was the first day to apply. After just minutes, the site stopped taking applications.

“It’s very frustrating. You’re trying to get some money; your government is telling you you got to stay home for three months. How many people can live for three months without any money coming in?” resident Art Schwartz said.

Then on Tuesday, the application portal closed after 90 minutes after 50,000 applications were received.

Orange County says the number of documents needed to complete the application has decreased. Also, in order to process applications faster, the $1,000 payments will go directly to the resident instead of the corresponding vendor.

The goal is to get $1,000 into the hands of 30,000 Orange County households. If you cannot apply on Monday, the county says there will be more opportunities at later dates.

To apply, go to ocfl.net/OrangeCARES .

