Florida sees largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as state enters second week of phase 2

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that the number of known cases of coronavirus in the state rose by 2,581 since Friday morning as more people are tested. The total number of known cases in Florida is now at 73,552.

The death toll has increased by 48 people to 2,925.

Of the 73,552 cases, 71,589 are Florida residents while 1,963 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there has been a total of 1,371,401 people tested in the state as of Friday.

Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the seemingly growing number of positive cases across the state as Florida enters its second week of phase 2 of reopening. He blamed the spike on a greater testing of younger Floridians, which he said are less likely to get seriously sick or die from the virus.

"These are the people who are in the low-risk groups,'' the governor said. He also mentioned that some who test positive are showing no signs of coronavirus.

DeSantis said the state continues to ramp up testing to anyone who wants to be checked for COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 7.7 million confirmed cases across the globe.