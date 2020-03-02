Orange County leaders outline coronavirus plans

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it was a matter of when, and not if the coronavirus would show up in Central Florida.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that if we're impacted by this virus, we'll be able to respond adequately to reduce the spread of the virus in this particular community,” Demings said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Demings, along with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city and county leaders, outlined steps the county is taking to contain and control the coronavirus if it spreads in Central Florida.

Public health officials said first responders have been taking special precautions in dealing with sick patients who may have the disease.

“With the declaration of the public health emergency today by the governor and surgeon general, it will bring additional resources as well as the ability to mobilize our staff rather quick,” said Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County health director.

They said they’ve added new sanitizer dispensers and stepped up cleanings at places like the convention center, the Amway Center and the city’s stadiums.

They have also instituted protocols to safely isolate and quarantine potential coronavirus patients.

“We at Orange County have been monitoring and planning for the day the coronavirus would become a public health emergency in our community and that day of course is today,” Demings said.

Orange County’s tourism leaders were also in attendance.

They said so far no events have been canceled in the area, and they’ve been working to make sure that the major event locations are being properly cleaned.