UCF shuts down popular 'LibTech' among other equipment rental services

The Brief UCF abruptly shut down its popular LibTech desk at the main library yesterday, as well as tech lending at the Downtown Library and Curriculum Materials Center. The service allowed students to rent expensive equipment like laptops, cameras, and calculators for free — a resource many relied on for classes. UCF stated the closure follows a "comprehensive review" to modernize services, but did not provide answers regarding student worker layoffs or alternative technology options.



Walking into the University of Central Florida’s main library looks a little different for students this week.

If you head up to the second floor, the popular LibTech desk — a bustling hub where many students regularly rented high-tech equipment — is completely shut down. It is a sudden, unexpected end to a service that many Knights say they relied on.

The backstory:

The closure affects not only the main campus library but also tech lending operations at the UCF Downtown library and the Curriculum Materials Center.

For students who couldn’t afford to buy expensive gear out of pocket, LibTech was a critical resource.

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"I started to notice that so many people had cameras, but I couldn't afford one," said UCF sophomore Lorelei LaRue. "So then I learned that UCF had these resources where I could go and check out a really expensive, nice Canon camera for free. All I had to do was take a course. It was a really great center. Every time I walked in, there were so many people in there."

Student workers who spoke to FOX 35 say the high demand made the sudden closure and subsequent layoffs even more shocking.

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"Students are always, always, always checking out things. Their foot traffic is immediate," one student worker said. "From the moment we open the library, there's people already lining up to get things. So the fact that they got rid of that is not good at all."

Students who currently have equipment checked out are only permitted to return items to the Access Services desk. No new rentals are allowed.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 35, UCF defended the decision, framing the shutdown as a move toward modernization:

"UCF Libraries is evolving to better support the way today’s students and faculty learn, conduct research, and engage with academic resources... These operational changes followed a comprehensive review of library usage, academic priorities, and available resources to ensure limited resources are focused on the services that provide the greatest impact for students, faculty, and researchers."

The university added that they will continue to explore "sustainable approaches" to expand technology access in the future.

What's next:

FOX 35 asked the university why the shutdown had to happen so suddenly and where students are supposed to go if they need a laptop for class.

At this time, UCF says they have no more information to share.