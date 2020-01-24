Orange County invites residents to get rid of unwanted waste, electronics in disposal event

article

Got junk?

Orange County Utilities is hosting an event on Saturday in which officials are inviting residents to come and properly dump their household hazardous waste and electronics - free of charge.

The event will be at Freedom High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Orange County Government’s website, these items will be accepted:

• Paint (oil and latex-based)

• Cooking oil and grease

• Household chemicals

• Pesticides and herbicides

• Rechargeable and lead-acid batteries

• Drain cleaners and pool chemicals

• Mercury-containing lamps and devices

• Automobile fluids and cleaning products

• Electronics (any with a circuit board, with an exemption of rear-projection TVs)

• Varnish and stains

• Propane tanks (20-lb. max.)

• Fuel

Those attending are prohibited from bringing biologically active materials, radioactive materials, explosives, tires, ammunition, fireworks, emergency flares, prescription drugs and pressurized cylinders.

Commercial waste will also not be accepted.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that it is important for people to take the time to dispose of their household hazardous wastes properly because, otherwise, it could not only pollute the environment but threaten a person’s health, especially that of children and pets.

The EPA also says that some forms of household hazardous waste can physically harm sanitation workers and pollute septic tanks and wastewater treatment systems.

Officials say that even empty containers are threatening because of the residual chemicals that might be left over, so those should be disposed of properly as well.