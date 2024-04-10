Orange County honors fallen deputy sheriff who died in the line of duty

A fallen hero is not being forgotten.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office dedicated a sign on the Little Econ Greenway in Orlando in honor of Deputy Sheriff Thomas Ingram, who was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver.

Ingram was on the drunk driving task force.

On May 12, 1990, he responded to his last call on Highway 50 – a drunk driving accident.

"The drunk driver he was helping had actually flipped his vehicle and Tom was trying to get him out of his seatbelt to get him out of the car," said his wife Linda Ingram. "And that’s when another drunk driver came in a pickup and struck and killed him instantly. So at least he didn’t suffer."

Ingram was just 44 years old.

He left behind a wife, two children and two grandchildren.

He was a navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina called his death the result of a senseless crime.

"He was known to be enthusiastic, kind and a dedicated member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for nearly eight years," Mina said. "But beyond that and more importantly he was also known as a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend to many."

Almost 34 years later, his life and service is not being forgotten.

Dozens of deputies and local leaders gathered for his End of Watch sign dedication on the Little Econ Greenway – just a short distance away from where he was killed on Colonial Drive.

His wife said she hopes others will not only remember him but learn from this tragedy when it comes to drinking and driving.

"To me it’s really important to not get behind the wheel of a car even with one drink," she said. "Even with one drink it can change your perception of what’s going on around you."