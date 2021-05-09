Orange County firefighters battle brush fire near Apopka

article

Orange County firefighters battled a brush fire in the Apopka area on Sunday.

Around noon, crews were dispatched to the 3000 Block of Ondich Road after reports of an approximately one-acre fire.

No injuries were reported and there was no immediate threat to homes in the area, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire was under control and being monitored. The state forestry division was also assisting.

Wildfires in Florida occur at all times of the year but are particularly prevalent in the late spring and early summer. Most of Central Florida remains at a moderate to high risk of a wildfire, in part due to drought conditions.