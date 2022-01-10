Orange County fire officials warn residents about how open doors can help fires spread following NYC blaze

Orange County Assistant Fire Chief Inez Pressler says closed doors can be the difference between life and death during a fire.

"It's devastating. It should never happen, and it's so unfortunate that it did happen."

A series of open doors played a big part in the death of 19 people, including nine children, at an apartment building fire in the Bronx on Sunday.

"It contains the fire, it contains the smoke, and it leaves that area of escape for people," she said.

Officials say the fire started with a space heater, but the open doors allowed smoke to spread causing severe smoke inhalation.

"It provides protection from that fire and that smoke, so people can get out of the building," he added.

Assistant Fire Chief Pressler says it’s the type of thing they look for right here in Orange County.

She says residents should notice it too.

"Maybe you notice the doors don’t automatically close or your door, it used to close really well, and now it doesn’t. These are things that need to be brought to maintenance for repairs."

