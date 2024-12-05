Orange County Elections Supervisor accuses county of withholding funds

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections is at the center of a legal battle over taxpayer funds, with Supervisor Glen Gilzean claiming his office cannot pay employees due to frozen accounts stemming from allegations of fiscal mismanagement.

The controversy began when Gilzean allegedly used taxpayer money to provide scholarships to students at Jones and Evans high schools who plan to study cybersecurity. In response, Orange County commissioners froze his office’s accounts, which Gilzean now says has left him unable to meet payroll obligations.

In court documents filed this week, Gilzean argued that the county’s actions are preventing his office from paying employees and contractors on time, including nearly 2,800 part-time workers hired to assist with the November election.

However, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond disputed Gilzean’s claims, stating the elections office currently has more than $4.4 million in its accounts—enough to cover payroll. Diamond said any specific concerns about funding should be submitted to the county by the end of business Friday.

Gilzean is seeking a court order to release the remainder of his December budget, citing a cash shortfall.

Diamond countered that he will not release additional funds until the elections office’s finances are thoroughly reviewed.

