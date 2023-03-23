Orange County deputy suffers brain injury while training at gym

An Orange County deputy is in critical condition after suffering a brain injury while training at a gym.

On Monday, Deputy Michael Milmerstadt was reportedly off duty training at a gym when he "suffered a serious head injury."

"The entire OCSO family is praying for him and his family," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe account was started, which has raised over $79,000 so far.

"He’s young in his early 30’s and this came out of nowhere," the GoFundMe stated.

Milmerstadt is a husband and a father to three boys.