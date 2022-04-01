Orange County deputy indicted for shooting in 2020

article

A jury has indicted an Orange County deputy on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge stemming from a shooting in 2020.

Deputy Stolk has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and will work in an administrative capacity until this case is resolved, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. He has been with the sheriff's office since September 2017.

"I believe in our justice system and it’s important we let this case run its course," said Sheriff John Mina. "Our deputies have one of the most difficult and complex jobs in the world. They must make split-second decisions and act in the moment to protect themselves and others."

The deputy was reportedly involved in a non-fatal deputy involved shooting that occurred December 20, 2020.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.

