Orange County deputy arrested for misuse of power, sheriff says

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was arrested Sunday by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and was subsequently fired, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Francisco Estrella is facing the following charges:

Interception of wire, oral or electronic communication

Disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communication

Disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Accessing computer or electronic devices without authorization or exceeding authorization

No other details about the allegations against Estrella were released at this time.

Estrella, who was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in 2022, was relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay amid the criminal case. When criminal proceedings are done, the sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation. The findings of that investigation will be made public.

"These are very serious criminal allegations. It is completely unacceptable for any law enforcement officer to misuse the power and authority of their job," said Sheriff John Mina. "At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks."

Estrella is scheduled to make an appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.