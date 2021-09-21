Orange County deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting man during fight

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight early Tuesday, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of N. Semoran Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. after getting a report about a shooting. That's where they found the victim, a man in his late 30s, who told them another man had shot him during a physical altercation.

"The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect fled the scene. He is possibly known but deputies have not released any more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.