Orange County deputies search for armed home invasion suspects

Orange County deputies are looking for three suspects in an armed home invasion.

Officials said that just before 11 p.m., the suspects forced their way into the victim's home on Notchwood Court and demanded cash from him at gunpoint.

They then reportedly fled the scene by car. The victim suffered minor injuries.

MORE NEWS: Temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s but it'll get even colder tonight

FOX 35 is working with deputies to receive suspect descriptions.

This story is developing, check back for updates.