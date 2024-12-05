Orange County deputies investigate late-night shooting at condominium complex

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting at a condominium complex just off S. Texas Ave.

Deputies were seen searching a car on Hacienda Circle at the Alhambra Court Condominiums just before midnight on Wednesday, with caution tape cordoning off the area as investigators scoured for evidence.

Authorities confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital, though their condition was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been provided at this time.

