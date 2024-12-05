Orange County deputies investigate late-night shooting at condominium complex
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting at a condominium complex just off S. Texas Ave.
Deputies were seen searching a car on Hacienda Circle at the Alhambra Court Condominiums just before midnight on Wednesday, with caution tape cordoning off the area as investigators scoured for evidence.
Authorities confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital, though their condition was not immediately known.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been provided at this time.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV