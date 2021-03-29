Orange County crews respond to fire at possibly abandoned home

Orange County Fire Rescue reported on Monday morning that crews responded to a house fire at a possibly abandoned home.

They said that the home on Chateau Road was 90 percent involved in flames, with fire moving through the home's roof.

However, crews are said to have a good knockdown on the fire.

There are also said to be no reported injuries.

