Orange County crews respond to fire at possibly abandoned home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue reported on Monday morning that crews responded to a house fire at a possibly abandoned home.
They said that the home on Chateau Road was 90 percent involved in flames, with fire moving through the home's roof.
BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more
However, crews are said to have a good knockdown on the fire.
There are also said to be no reported injuries.
Advertisement
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.