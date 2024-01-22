Couples invited to say 'I do' at special Valentine's Day ceremony at Orange County Courthouse

This Valentine's Day, make your love story even more special by sealing the deal in Orange County.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is hosting a special group ceremony for couples who wish to say "I do" on the courtyard steps outside the Orange County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

To participate, you must first obtain your marriage license before the ceremony. Click here for more details on how to do that.

Photo: Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida

Once you have a valid marriage license, register for the Valentine's Day group wedding ceremony here.

Participation is $70, which includes the ceremony fee, a commemorative certificate, wedding photos, a delicious treat and a special gift. You must also pay for the marriage license fee itself.

RELATED HEADLINES :

Friends and family are invited to the ceremony, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.