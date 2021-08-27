Orange County Convention Center hosts Orlando Boat Show 2021

The Orlando Boat Show features 19 dealers representing over 50 manufactures.

The show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center South Hall B this Friday and Saturday from 10 am. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel is back this year. Come join Twiggy and her team for a family-friendly, fun-filled, interactive show. This show is full of laughs, surprises and even features a special guest, Roxie the dog, as Twiggy’s trusty lifeguard.

Adult Tickets are $9 per person and are good any one day of the show. Kids 12 and under are free.

In appreciation of the hard work and dedication to the health and safety of our community, free admission is available at the gate for active healthcare workers and first responders with proper ID (up to four passes for immediate family).

Read more at https://orlandoboatshow.com/.

