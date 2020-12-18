Orange County Convention Center hosts first car show in U.S. since COVID-19 outbreak

The first car show in the U.S. during the age of COVID-19 began welcoming visitors Friday. It’s happening right here in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center.

"As a company that globally produces live events, we’ve actually been preparing and planning for this for nine months," said John Tulloch, Exec. Producer at George P. Johnson Live Events.

Everywhere you look – you’re reminded about safety.

Masks required, social distancing markers, car-sanitizing crews, and before you even get in -- you have to be screened.

RELATED: Orange County Convention Center establishes virtual studio for events

Everyone going into the show has their temperature scanned to make sure they don’t have a fever.

Advertisement

Organizers say the Convention Center’s large layout was perfect for the Central Florida International Auto Show.

So big – you can test out Jeeps on the floor – and spread out while checking out the new rides.

"We’ve actually done a lot of science about how many vehicles we should have on the floor, how often we need to clean and disinfect and also make sure people know they can access them and feel comfortable and safe," Tulloch said.

Some of the brands – bringing in around 100 people just to set up their displays. This event helping some folks get back to work.

"We did hiring with Career Source – people that were unemployed, we put them back to work this weekend, we gave them a living wage, they’re here and they want more hours. Everybody that’s here is happy to be here – wanted to be here," Evelyn Cardenas, Central Florida Auto Dealers Association President.

Guests happy to be here too.

"I feel very safe," said visitor Stephen Gold.

The car show was originally scheduled for September and pushed back until now.

It runs through Sunday.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.