Orlando weather: Pleasant weather before another cold front arrives

The Brief Wednesday will begin with cool, mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across Central Florida. Another cold front will arrive by Thursday.



Today begins on a cool and mostly cloudy note across Central Florida.

Temperatures will go from the 50s this morning to highs in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible as well, which is expected to clear up by late morning.

Our forecast high of 71° today in Orlando will still be around 4 degrees below our average high of 75°. Clouds will steadily break up throughout the day, giving way to a partly to mostly clear sky.

Wednesday night's forecast

A few clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip down into the 50s for lows.

Looking ahead

We look to stay mostly dry by the end of the work week with temperatures slowly warming to near the mid 70s by the end of the work week.

Tomorrow's forecast will feature the passage of a dry cold front. While it won't bring any rain to the region, it will help to briefly bring an increase in clouds and keep temperatures quite cool and breezy. Thursday's highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s as winds gust up to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will dip down into the 40s and 50s for lows come Friday morning.

For this weekend, temperatures will bounce back in a big way. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s. This will be ahead of our next wave of a few stray showers (20%) on Sunday and Monday of next week.