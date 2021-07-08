Orange County Animal Services sees spike in animals needing 'forever homes'        

From canines to felines more, and more animals are winding up in animal shelters. The surge in surrendered animals seems to coincide with relaxed pandemic precautions.

As people return to work, some have less time for pets and are turning them in. Also, according to officials at Orange County Animals Services (OCAS), because more people are out and about, they are also noticing and reporting strays.

Currently, there are more than 170 dogs and more than 120 cats looking for forever homes. OCAS officials say they are looking for volunteers and food donations to deal with the spike in numbers.

Officials hope more people will be willing to give a forever home to some of the four-legged friends at the shelter.

