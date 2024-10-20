Hurricane Milton debris drop off: Orange County adds week to drop off yard waste

Orange County residents now have an extra week to drop off non-commercial yard waste caused by Hurricane Milton. According to the County's social media pages, the three drop-off locations, which opened on Oct. 14, will now be open until Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The locations will only accept loose vegetative debris which includes large branches, tree limbs and plants. Appliances, electronics and household items will not be accepted, according to County Officials.

Locations include:

Conway Water Treatment Plant - 3590 Manatee Street, Orlando

Harrell Road - 8530 Trevarthon Road, Orlando

Zellwood Maintenance Unit- 3500 Golden Gem Road, Apopka

Upon arrival, residents must present a valid driver's license, utility bill or other official document verifying Orange County residency.

Residents can use the County's interactive map to find their nearest drop-off location.

For additional information, residents can call the Orange County 311 Helpline.