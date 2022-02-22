Orange City man arrested for possession of child porn: deputies

article

A Volusia County man has been arrested on 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Francisco Siaca, 47, of Orange City was busted after the sheriff's office was alerted via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the investigation, 10 electronic files were located that portrayed male and female children in sexually exploitive situations.

MORE NEWS: Crime victims call on state lawmakers to pass public safety measures

"Victims were estimated to range from toddler to 13 years old," deputies said.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Siaca’s home where they interviewed both him and his wife. They say during the interview, Siaca confirmed he uploaded and sent files of child pornography. Detectives do not believe he manufactured suspected child pornography.

Siaca was arrested Saturday and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail but was released after posting $150,000 bail.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.