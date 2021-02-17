OPD requests new cameras that start recording once officers draw weapons

The Orlando Police Department says new body cameras for officers will build transparency and trust with the community.

The agency is asking the city council for about $1.3 million to buy and use 900 new Axon Body-3 cameras that can automatically record video once officers draw their weapons. With this device, no more pushing a button to start recording.

"Automatic triggers that allow for the camera to turn on without the officer having to press any buttons or what have you," said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Rolon said that this gear can let the officers focus on keeping themselves and others safe and let the camera do the recording on its own.

MORE NEWS: Florida getting influx of COVID-19 vaccines after feds increase shipments

"An example of that is when the gun is unholstered -- when the Taser is unholstered or deployed, opening the door to your vehicle, turning on your emergency lights -- there are a lot of triggers and the mechanisms in place are present today."

Advertisement

Community leaders said it was a step in the right direction.

"Of course, when they touch that gun or that taser, and it comes on, that sets up a level of transparency between what happened between the officer and the person they are engaging at the time, so I think it's a win-win," said Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, an Orlando pastor.

Police said that if the city council approved the buy, it would only be a couple of months until they got the new cameras set up.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.