Online tool will give you the status of your coronavirus aid checks, including when it is deposited or mailed

Americans will soon be able to use an online tool that will show the status of their coronavirus aid check, including when it is scheduled to be deposited or mailed.

According to a senior Treasury official, the majority of eligible Americans will receive their coronavirus aid payments no later than April 15. In fact, payments have already hit some people's accounts as of Friday evening, FOX News reported.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon launch an online tool to help everyone check the status of their Economic Impact Payment. It provides the status of the payment, including when it is scheduled to be deposited or mailed. It will also allow Americans who have not elected for direct deposit when filing taxes in 2018 or 2019 to enter their direct deposit information.

The IRS said that this tool is coming in mid-April.

If you have not filed your taxes because you do not need to, you can go to the IRS website and use the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” section to enter their bank information in order to receive their payment faster than they would via regular mail.

As part of the CARES Act, people who file their taxes as individuals are eligible for payments up to $1,200, and couples who file jointly are eligible for up to $2,400 plus an additional $500 per child under the age of 17.

The first batch of payments will be received by Americans who filed their taxes in 2018 and/or in 2019 and received a refund via direct deposit.

