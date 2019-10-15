One shot at Orlando mobile home park, suspect on the run

article

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one man injured early Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Deerwood Mobile Home Park just after 2:00 a.m. after receiving a call about shots fired.

When they arrived in the 1500 block of Pel Street, they had to look for the victim. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that can help deputies with this case, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.