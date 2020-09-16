One Heart teams up Second Harvest Food Bank for food drive

Hundreds of cars lined up Wednesday morning for a massive food drive in downtown Orlando outside Camping World Stadium.

One Heart for Women and Children, along with Second Harvest Food Bank, hosted the event that began at 10 a.m. Cars started lining up at 7 a.m.

The organization’s founder Stephanie Bowman said the need for food is high because of COVID-19.

“We’re six months, almost seven months into the pandemic and the need is growing, and it's going to continue to grow,” she said.

Once finding herself homeless 21 years ago, Bowman said the mission is a way to give back to those who helped her.

“It was like a bottom for me at that time, but it was also the community that helped me to rise up,” she said.

The organization also partnered with another group to help people fill out their census while they waited in their cars.

“We want to make sure as many people get counted as possible in Orange County in Florida in the country and this area is one of the hardest to count areas and the census participation rates are really low,” said Traci Blue.

People coming out told FOX 35 News they were grateful for the helping hand.

“And we’re thankful for everything that they give us today,” said Angel Rosa.