One dead after vehicle strikes utility pole in Volusia County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on State Road 415 near Rasley Road in Volusia County.

According to officials, a 44-year-old Orlando woman driving a 2021 Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound on State Road 415 when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Reports suggest that the car veered off the roadway to the left, crossing the northbound travel lane and continuing onto the shoulder.

Troopers say the vehicle then struck a utility pole. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the driver pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.