One dead after officer involved shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting along the Hollywood Walk of Fame late Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. LAPD says they received multiple calls of a man armed with a gun walking on Hollywood Blvd.

When officers arrived on scene they located the armed man near the McDonalds’s restaurant on Hollywood Blvd. According to LAPD, at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers say they found a replica handgun on scene.

A woman who was nearby was taken to the hospital for an injury sustained during the incident.

No officers were injured. Hollywood Blvd. was blocked off for hours as police investigated.

