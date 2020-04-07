OMNI Healthcare COVID-19 testing center opens in Melbourne

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site officially opened in Brevard County on Tuesday.

The testing started at OMNI Healthcare, in Melbourne, the same time the county received some grim news of the first coronavirus-related deaths of local residents -- both in their 70s.

"It’s well overdue as far as what Brevard County needed," said Bill Hutchings, of West Melbourne, who works at patio furniture storea ad was interacting with many customers before a stay-at-home order was issued. "We needed a drive-through and we needed to get this done."

Countywide, health officials say there are 95 known cases, and of that 95, 28 people are hospitalized.

OMNI Healthcare is a private company and its president said he has access to many resources the public sector does not have with less "red tape" for his team. Because of this, he said OMNI is prepared to keep the testing operation going for weeks.

Before anyone can drive up for the nostril swab, they have to call OMNI Healthcare first and answer some questions before setting up a time to arrive.

Hutchings said he is glad he did this, because he has some underlying health conditions.

Advertisement

"The process was fairly easy, a little uncomfortable, but hey it’s over in a matter of seconds," he added.

To read more about criteria for testing and contact information, click here.