Officials warn beachgoers to look out for debris following successful SpaceX abort test launch

Brevard County
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Officials in Brevard County are warning beachgoers to look out for debris following a SpaceX launch.

On Sunday morning, SpaceX completed a successful abort test launch of their Dragon crew capsule. The launch served as one of the final steps before SpaceX and NASA can send astronauts back into space. They simulated what would happen during a disaster, as the Dragon crew capsule separated from the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed parachutes for a gentle splashdown. 

Following the abort test, Brevard County Emergency Management Office tweeted that beachgoers should look out debris.

Those who see debris should call 866-623-0234. 

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.