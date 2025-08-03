Lake Mary Little League All-Stars headed to Southeast Regional title game

The Brief Lake Mary Little League is one win away from a second consecutive trip to the Little League World Series. The defending champions shut out South Carolina 14-0 to advance to the Southeast Regional title game. A win on Tuesday would send them back to Williamsport.



The Lake Mary Little League team is one win away from a return trip to the Little League World Series after a dominant run through the Southeast Regional tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.

What we know:

The Lake Mary Little League team is headed to the Southeast Regional championship game after a dominant 14-0 victory over South Carolina.

The Florida squad, defending Little League World Series champions, is vying for back-to-back appearances in Williamsport. Their next game is Tuesday at 3 p.m., with their opponent to be decided on Monday.

What we don't know:

The identity of Lake Mary’s next opponent remains unclear as of Sunday night. It’s also uncertain how the team will handle pressure as defending world champions and whether their dominance will continue on the national stage.

The backstory:

Lake Mary made history last year by becoming the first Florida team ever to win the Little League World Series.

They returned this season with momentum, clinching the state championship on July 20 with a 10-0 win over Bayshore, claiming their third straight state title. They continued their run in Georgia with wins over Tennessee (2-1) and West Virginia (10-0) before shutting out South Carolina (14-0).

Big picture view:

Lake Mary’s success has reignited excitement for youth baseball in Florida and in their hometown in Seminole County. A second consecutive World Series berth would mark a rare feat in Little League history. It's particularly exciting for Lake Mary because the Lake Mary's Little League Girls' Softball Team won the first round of the World Series Tournament with a 9-2 victory over the Northwest Regional Champions from Washington State on Sunday.

Timeline:

Lake Mary is looking to follow up on last year’s historic title run, when they became the first team from Florida to win the Little League World Series. In 2024, they defeated Chinese Taipei for the championship.

Their path to this year’s regional final has been commanding.

July 20: Won Florida state title in Melbourne (10-0 over Bayshore)

Aug. 1: Beat West Virginia 10-0 in Southeast Regionals

Aug. 3: Beat South Carolina 14-0

Aug. 5: Championship game in Georgia

What's next:

The Southeast Regional tournament runs through Aug. 5. If Lake Mary wins Tuesday’s title game, they’ll advance to the 2025 Little League World Series, which begins Aug. 13 in Williamsport.

The U.S. and international championship games are set for Aug. 23, with the World Series title game scheduled for Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

