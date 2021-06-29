Officials: Teen dies after being shot in head, crashing into Sanford gas pumps

Authorities say a driver who was shot in the head and then crashed into gas pumps in Sanford has died.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, this happened around 1:40 a.m. at the Circle K at 2500 French Ave. in Sanford.

The man has been identified as Cedrick Williams, 19.

Officials say it appears that two vehicles were involved in the shooting.

"One vehicle crashed into the gas pumps and the driver appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound," Sanford police said. The car has been towed from the scene.

Deputies say Williams was shot in the head. The second vehicle fled the area before officers arrived.

