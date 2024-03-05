Officials seek ID of man possibly tied to arson at Orange County building

Officials are asking for the community's help in identifying a man possibly linked to an arson that happened at an abandoned building in Orange County last month.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services/Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations shared four surveillance photos of the man in question in hopes someone would recognize him and come forward with his identity.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Officials are asking for the community's help in identifying a man possibly linked to an arson that happened at an abandoned building on N Hiawassee Road in Orange County on Feb. 8, 2024. (Credit: The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services/Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations)

On Feb. 8, they believe he was involved in a fire that was intentionally set at the Northwestern Learning Center building located at 2332 North Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

During the fire, the roof of the building collapsed, but nobody was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

About 80% of the structure was damaged by fire, officials said. The rest of the building was damaged by smoke.



Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to call Det. Anthony Kemeny at (407) 316-4810 or (321) 503-5378.