Officials respond to drowning in Volusia County, Sheriff says

Officials in Volusia County are investigating a drowning that occurred Saturday, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Sheriff said a 51-year-old visitor from out of state drowned after he was pulled from the ocean.

The drowning comes as a tropical depression off of Florida's east coast later strengthened into Tropical Storm Imelda.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The Sheriff also said that lifeguards have made hundreds of rescues over the past few days.