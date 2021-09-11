Officials: Orange County corrections officer charged with attempted murder
DELAND, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer has been arrested by DeLand police after a shooting incident on Friday.
Officer Robert L. Jacobs is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Officials say Jacobs has been employed with the Orange County Corrections Department since April 2018. He will be placed on relief of duty without pay during the investigation.
