Officials: Orange County corrections officer charged with attempted murder

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer has been arrested by DeLand police after a shooting incident on Friday.

Officer Robert L. Jacobs is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officials say Jacobs has been employed with the Orange County Corrections Department since April 2018. He will be placed on relief of duty without pay during the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 