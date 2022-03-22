Officials: Man attacked by tiger at south Florida attraction

Authorities are investigating after an employee was attacked by a tiger at an attraction Tuesday morning in southern Florida.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, citing preliminary information, that a 50-year-old man entered the tiger's enclosure at Wooten's Airboats while it was being fed by one of its caretakers and was attacked.

The man was not authorized to be with the tiger, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his arms.

As for the tiger, its caretaker was reportedly able to contain it. The tiger was not injured, according to the Facebook post.

Wooten's Airboats is located between Copeland and Ochopee in southern Florida, and northwest of Miami. While it has various airboat tours, it also has an animal sanctuary with at least two tigers, according to its website, along with other animals.

When reached by FOX 35, CCSO said updates would be shared on its Facebook page. An email and phone call to Wooten's Airboats seeking comment were not immediately returned.

It's at least the second tiger attack in Florida in three months.

In December 2021, a contractor was attacked by a tiger at Naples Zoo after he apparently entered an unauthorized part of the tiger's enclosure. The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

