Officials: Man arrested at Orlando airport for touching girl on flight

A 51-year-old man was arrested by federal authorities for allegedly touching a girl inappropriately during a flight to Orlando on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the incident happened on Delta Flight 2954 that was headed to Central Florida from Los Angeles.

The criminal complaint said the girl, who is between the ages of 12 and 16, was sitting in a middle seat between Brian Durning and another child who was asleep.

The girl told law enforcement that shortly after the flight took off, Durning ordered an alcoholic drink, and began touching her.

When the other child awakened from her nap, she told authorities she saw Durning quickly move his hand away from the girl's thigh.

The child immediately asked, "Did he touch you?" as the girl cried, authorities said.

Their mother was also on the flight, but was seated two rows in front of them because of seating reservation issues, the court document stated.

When the flight landed at Orlando International Airport around 9 a.m., Durning was met by members of the U.S. Marshal and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was arrested.