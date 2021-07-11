Officials: Central Florida home struck by lightning

A home in Central Florida was struck by lightning on Saturday, officials said.

Brevard Fire and Rescue said that a Port St. John home was struck by lightning. As a result, an area of the home was burned but thankfully no one was hurt.

More storms and showers are expected on Sunday in Central Florida.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said that it should really pick up as an east coast sea breeze pushing in after lunchtime and into tonight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are likely in some parts of the region.

