Official Strongman Games are underway in Daytona Beach

From carrying cars to lifting logs, the Official Strongman Games are showcasing the talents of the world’s strongest people.

Throw together some of the strongest people in the world and this is what you get. Welcome to the 2021 Strongman Games happening this weekend in Daytona Beach.

"When you see people putting up a 350-pound log, it’s like I couldn’t do it," said Ryan Quimby, a supporter from Ohio, whose wife is competing.

The non-competitors are astounded. The competitors are astounding. About 300 men and women from around the world are here doing events like the log press and car walk. These people make it look easy. These cars are 570 pounds when they’re empty and a lot of these people are adding on even more weight.

"900 [pounds]," one participant, Jeff Henderson, a competitor from New Jersey says casually. "I try to convince myself that it’s easy. It’s all mental."

Henderson got into Strongman competitions after his business crashed in 2008. He says lifting kept him from getting depressed.

"It keeps me in the gym and out of trouble. I’m married with four kids and my wife knows on Friday I’m not at the bar when I don’t show up after work. I’m at the gym."

Those competing here had to be good enough to qualify and be invited. Sonda Heger says she trained two or three hours a day, four days a week for a year.

"I actually put on 20 pounds and still am probably the smallest one in my class," said Heger, a competitor in North Carolina.

The event was canceled last year, and competitors are jacked to be back."It feels great. The energy, my people, doing what we love to do. It’s amazing. I’m so glad it’s back."The Strongman Games go all weekend with finals happening Sunday.

