Man killed, 5 teens hurt after teen driver ran a red light in Orange County, FHP says

A man has died and five teenagers were rushed to the hospital early Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Rescue.

As of 10 a.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of Dean Road, near State Road 408, are closed, FHP said. It's not known when the roadway is expected to reopen.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m.

Citing preliminary information, FHP said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Dean Road and drove through the red light, where it then collided with the driver of a 2016 Toyota 4Runner, who was making a left turn onto Dean Road from the 408 exit ramp.

There were five teenagers in the Santa Fe – a teenage driver and four teenage passengers. All were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man from Palm Coast, who was in the Toyota 4Runner, died at the scene, according to FHP. His name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one of the vehicles flipped onto its side, and that another vehicle caught fire.

No other details were immediately released.

Clarification: Orange County Fire Rescue initially said in a tweet that six pediatric patients were transported to the hospital. FHP has since clarified that five teenagers were transported and a 23-year-old man died.