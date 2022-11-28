Ocoee Police ID pedestrian killed in early morning hit and run

article

The Ocoee Police Department has identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking along the street in the Forest Brooke Estates area early Friday morning.

Investigators say 35-year-old Ryan Reginald McGluen, of Ocoee, was walking near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. McGluen was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect's car is a 2021 or later Kia or Hyundai Sedan with damage to the front right side.

"Our traffic homicide investigators have located a vehicle believed to be involved in this fatal hit-and-run crash," said Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit at (407)-905-3160 or Crimeline at (800)-423-TIPS.