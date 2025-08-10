Florida driver shot by police after attempting to flee in stolen vehicle, officials say

The Brief A driver is in critical condition after being shot by police Sunday when authorities say the suspect tried to run over an officer with a stolen vehicle in Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and no officers were injured.



A driver is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning when police say the suspect tried to run over an officer with a stolen vehicle.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers were in the area of 301 West Road in Ocoee, Florida around 11:30 a.m. searching for a stolen vehicle when they located it in a parking lot. As officers approached, the driver accelerated toward one of them in an attempt to flee, striking the officer, police said. One officer fired their weapon, hitting the driver.

The driver was taken to Advent Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and police said no further updates are expected Sunday.