OCFR donates fire equipment, vehicle to East River High Fire Academy

Some East River High School students are on their way to becoming firefighters with the help of a generous donation from Orange County Fire Rescue.

They now have new fire hoses and a 2010 Dodge Fire Rescue Unit to supplement their training.

"I went from really not knowing much about it to hopefully having a long term career in the fire service," 11th grade student Jean Betances said.

These students are part of the First Responders Academy Magnet Program. It offers them the opportunity to earn college credit at Valencia and certifications."It’s very rare," said Jeff Goltz, executive director of the School of Public Safety at Valencia.

"It’s very unique. It’s the first one of its kind in Central Florida. It’s a wonderful collaboration between Orange County Public Schools, Valencia and Orange County Fire."

Officials said there are 400 vacancies for firefighters across Central Florida. So the need for a program like this is great.

There are currently 60 students enrolled.

"Behind us are future leaders and employees of Orange County fire rescue and if we can do anything to help them attain their goals- that’s what we’re here for," said Lt. Jacqueson Elie, a recruiter for Orange County Fire Rescue.

These future firefighters said they are ready to learn and serve.

"I’m interested in joining the fire service long term, I want to go to Valencia, get my certifications done and hopefully serve and protect our community," Betances said.

