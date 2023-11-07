10-foot great white shark named 'Crystal' is headed for Florida: Here's how to track it

A massive great white shark is headed toward Florida.

The 10-foot, 460-pound shark named Crystal recently pinged off the east coast of Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 2 at 9:30 p.m., according to OCEARCH.

A non-profit organization that reports research of the ocean's giants to help scientists collect data about the sea.

A ping happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data.

The juvenile female shark later Z-pinged – which officials said was a ping with no location data – on Monday at 10:10 a.m.

Crystal was first fagged by wildlife officials in March 2022 after she was found drifting off of North Carolina. Crystal reportedly circled the OCEARCH team's ship a few times, where they studied her. Officials collected samples for 25 different scene projects including blood and muscle samples, before attaching a tag to her.

The young shark was named after North Carolina's Crystal Coast, a stretch of beaches located near where she was tagged. She is OCEARCH's only white shark studied during Expedition Carolinas 2022 and the 84th shark sampled and tagged in our Western North Atlantic White Shark Study.

You can track her location updates, along with other tagged sharks in the water using OCEARCH's shark tracking tool here.