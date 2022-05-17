Ocala rollover crash sends 2 to hospital

article

Ocala Fire Rescue units on Tuesday responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a rollover of one of the vehicles along the 2300 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. It happened just after 2:30 p.m.

A Silver Ford Explorer received moderate front-end damage while a white Ford Titanium ended up on its roof. The driver of the Explorer was not seriously injured and was able to walk away from the crash scene. The driver of the Titanium was able to exit the vehicle, but the passenger had become trapped and required assistance.

Both the driver and passenger of the Titanium were taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.

A rollover crash leaves two injured in Ocala, May 17, 2022. [Ocala Fire Rescue]

