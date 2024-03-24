Ocala police wrangle horse found wandering in Ollie's parking lot

article

The owner of a wandering horse has been located after the Ocala Police Department had to wrangle the animal.

The incident began when an Ocala police officer was writing a report in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet at 3101 SW 34th Avenue when he noticed a large black horse.

Video on Facebook shows officers chasing the horse and corralling it in the College of Central Florida parking lot on Southwest Highway 200.

Now, police are searching for the horse's rightful owner.

The owner of the horse can contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-816-0623.