I-95 closed due to brush fire, smoke: Updates, live traffic map
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Emergency officials have shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in both directions due to a nearby brush fire sending thick smoke across the freeway.
FHP said I-95 is closed between mile marker 166 (Saint John's Heritage Parkway) and mile marker 173 (Malabar Road) due to visibility concerns.
FDOT traffic cameras show thick smoke crossing over the freeway.
View the traffic map below for live traffic alerts across the state.
The Source: The information is from the Florida Highway Patrol.