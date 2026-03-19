Ocala police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

The Brief Ocala Police Capt. Anthony Vizzini graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico. The selective program trains top law enforcement leaders from around the world. Officials say his achievement benefits both the department and the community.



An Ocala Police Department captain has just graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia,

Capt. Anthony Vizzini completed the program’s 297th session on March 18.

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The 10-week academy brings together law enforcement leaders from across the United States and around the world for advanced training in leadership, communication and fitness.

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The latest session included 253 officers from 48 states, the District of Columbia and 24 countries, along with members of federal and military agencies. Fewer than 1% of officers nationwide are selected to attend.

Capt. Anthony Vizzini of the Ocala Police Department

Vizzini, who joined the department in 2000, has served in multiple leadership roles and currently oversees professional standards. Department officials said his completion of the program marks a significant achievement for both the agency and the community.

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The FBI National Academy, established in 1935, has graduated more than 56,000 law enforcement professionals and is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico.